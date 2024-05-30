2024
California Coast News

Fish and Wildlife officials say they've broken up a poaching ring in the Los Padres National Forest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:08 PM PDT
Some of the items seized during the breakup of a poaching ring in Ventura County.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
Some of the items seized during the breakup of a poaching ring in Ventura County.

Investigators say the operation illegally got extra licenses and permits to take wildlife ranging from deer to bears.

State Fish and Wildlife officials say they uncovered a complex conspiracy to poach wildlife in the southern Los Padres National Forest.

They say it involved a group which conspired to fraudulently get replacement hunting licenses, and license tags. They worked with a clerk at a market to get the licenses.

Investigators say the group used this approach to fraudulently get nearly 90 licenses and tags.

After a long investigation, state fish and wildlife officers working with Ventura County prosecutors arrested seven men from Ventura, Los Angeles, and Kern Counties.

They seized numerous taxidermy mounts including deer and a bear, game meat, guns, and fraudulent licenses.

The seven men all pled guilty to a variety of charges. They will each serve between six and eight months in jail, be placed on probation, and are banned from hunting in California for life.
