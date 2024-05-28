2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County mall offers more than shirts and shoes. It's home to a new law enforcement job center

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:12 PM PDT
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has opened a new recruitment and training center at a Thousand Oaks mall.
KCLU
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has opened a new recruitment and training center at a Thousand Oaks mall.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has opened a new recruitment and training facility at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks.

A trip to a Ventura County mall could lead to much more than a successful shopping trip. It could open up the door to a new career.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has opened a new 3000 square foot recruitment center and training facility at the Oaks Mall, in Thousand Oaks.

"This is a recruitment center that's also a training center. We wanted to get out into the community so that we could attract a diverse group of people that want to get into law enforcement," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

Candidates will be able to meet with recruiters at the new facility, as well as talk with current employees. There’s a large classroom facility which will host educational and training sessions for the Sheriff’s Office, as well as for other law enforcement agencies.

Fryhoff said the Sheriff's Office has been hit by the same issue as law enforcement agencies across the country, which is not having enough new recruits. He said he has about 60 vacancies right now, so there are jobs ready and waiting.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslaw enforcementventura county sheriff's office
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco