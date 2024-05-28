Ventura County mall offers more than shirts and shoes. It's home to a new law enforcement job center

A trip to a Ventura County mall could lead to much more than a successful shopping trip. It could open up the door to a new career.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has opened a new 3000 square foot recruitment center and training facility at the Oaks Mall, in Thousand Oaks.

"This is a recruitment center that's also a training center. We wanted to get out into the community so that we could attract a diverse group of people that want to get into law enforcement," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

Candidates will be able to meet with recruiters at the new facility, as well as talk with current employees. There’s a large classroom facility which will host educational and training sessions for the Sheriff’s Office, as well as for other law enforcement agencies.

Fryhoff said the Sheriff's Office has been hit by the same issue as law enforcement agencies across the country, which is not having enough new recruits. He said he has about 60 vacancies right now, so there are jobs ready and waiting.

