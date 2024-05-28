2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Up, up and away! Package of atmospheric research instruments launched into orbit from Central Coast.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:57 PM PDT
A Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force base Tuesday afternoon.
SpaceX
A Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force base Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX flight carries payload for European Space Agency.

It’s off! A space mission designed to help us learn more about clouds, gases, and radiation lifted off from the Central Coast.

SpaceX launched the European Space Agency’s EarthCARE mission from Vandenberg Space Force base. It’s a payload of four research instruments.

It took off at 3:20 Tuesday afternoon as planned, but low clouds and fog obscured the launch for much of the Tri-Counties.

The reusable first stage booster landed back at the base just a few hundred feet from the launch pad. It created sonic booms heard in parts of the region.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXrocketfalcon 9 rocket
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco