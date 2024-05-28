2024
California Coast News

Police say man who appeared to be armed killed in officer-involved shooting on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:22 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say officer opened fire after being threatened by man. Man had replica of gun.

The investigation is continuing into a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast over the holiday weekend. Grover Beach Police were called to the area of Grand Avenue and 13th Street at around 6:30 Saturday night, by reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cars.

An officer arriving on the scene spotted a man matching the description reported in the 911 calls. The officer told investigators the man threatened him, claiming he had a gun. Investigators say the man advanced towards the officer, ignoring orders to stop.

The officer says the man then pointing what appeared to be a gun at him. The policeman opened fire, shooting and fatally wounding the man. His name hasn’t been released. Investigator say the man had been holding a realistic looking replica of a gun.

The officer has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The incident was captured by the officer’s body camera.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
