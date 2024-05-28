Police say man who appeared to be armed killed in officer-involved shooting on Central Coast

The investigation is continuing into a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast over the holiday weekend. Grover Beach Police were called to the area of Grand Avenue and 13th Street at around 6:30 Saturday night, by reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cars.

An officer arriving on the scene spotted a man matching the description reported in the 911 calls. The officer told investigators the man threatened him, claiming he had a gun. Investigators say the man advanced towards the officer, ignoring orders to stop.

The officer says the man then pointing what appeared to be a gun at him. The policeman opened fire, shooting and fatally wounding the man. His name hasn’t been released. Investigator say the man had been holding a realistic looking replica of a gun.

The officer has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The incident was captured by the officer’s body camera.