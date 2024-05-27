Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of murder suspect in Ventura County

What started as a routine traffic stop by the CHP in Ventura County led to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect from Northern California.

A CHP officer stopped a car for a registration violation on Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard Monday morning. The officer asked for identification, and after realizing the information appeared to be false, he called for backup.

It was determined the man was wanted for an armed robbery, and related homicide in Alameda County in 2022. He was arrested without incident.

The man's name hasn't been released.

