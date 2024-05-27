2024
California Coast News

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of murder suspect in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 27, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT
CHP officers say a routine traffic stop in Ventura County led to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect.
CHP
CHP officers say a routine traffic stop in Ventura County led to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect.

What started as a routine traffic stop by the CHP in Ventura County led to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect from Northern California.

A CHP officer stopped a car for a registration violation on Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard Monday morning. The officer asked for identification, and after realizing the information appeared to be false, he called for backup.

It was determined the man was wanted for an armed robbery, and related homicide in Alameda County in 2022. He was arrested without incident.

The man's name hasn't been released.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco