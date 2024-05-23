New children’s museum planned for Ventura County is a big step towards meeting fundraising goal

When it fully opens, it’ll be the only children’s museum in Ventura County, and KidSTREAM welcomed a huge cash boost towards their fundraising goals.

"We have a total need of $5.95 million. AMGEN has donated $2 million to the organization, which propels us forward as we continue to make progress towards groundbreaking," explained Bryan Yee, Board Chair of KidSTREAM Children’s Museum.

He says the $2 million from AMGEN will be an investment in inspiring the scientists of tomorrow.

"Opportunity, and the access that opportunity isn't equally afforded to every child. Growing up with a children's museum actually plays a very specific role in creating opportunities to discover, to explore, and to play at the earliest of ages," said Yee.