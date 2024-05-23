2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New children’s museum planned for Ventura County is a big step towards meeting fundraising goal

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:43 AM PDT
KidSTREAM Children’s Museum has received its largest donation to date, $2 million from Amgen and the Amgen Foundation, towards their ongoing campaign to build a children’s museum in Ventura County
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
KidSTREAM Children’s Museum has received its largest donation to date, $2 million from Amgen and the Amgen Foundation, towards their ongoing campaign to build a children’s museum in Ventura County

KidSTREAM received a two million dollar donation from a biotech firm who are based in the Conejo Valley.

When it fully opens, it’ll be the only children’s museum in Ventura County, and KidSTREAM welcomed a huge cash boost towards their fundraising goals.

"We have a total need of $5.95 million. AMGEN has donated $2 million to the organization, which propels us forward as we continue to make progress towards groundbreaking," explained Bryan Yee, Board Chair of KidSTREAM Children’s Museum.

He says the $2 million from AMGEN will be an investment in inspiring the scientists of tomorrow.

"Opportunity, and the access that opportunity isn't equally afforded to every child. Growing up with a children's museum actually plays a very specific role in creating opportunities to discover, to explore, and to play at the earliest of ages," said Yee.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday