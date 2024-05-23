2024
Cleanup on Aisle 1! And 2! And 3! Car smashes into Goleta store

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:40 PM PDT
A car drove into a Goleta convenience store Thursday afternoon. The driver suffered minor injuries, but no one inside was hurt.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Driver suffers minor injuries, but no employees or customers hurt.

It was a crazy afternoon at a South Coast convenience store, when a driver literally drove into the middle of it.

It happened just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon on the 7300 bloack of Calle Real, in Goleta.

The SUV didn't stop in the parking lot, and completely plunged inside of the store. There's no word on what happened. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger was unhurt. No one in the store was injured.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
