Cleanup on Aisle 1! And 2! And 3! Car smashes into Goleta store

It was a crazy afternoon at a South Coast convenience store, when a driver literally drove into the middle of it.

It happened just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon on the 7300 bloack of Calle Real, in Goleta.

The SUV didn't stop in the parking lot, and completely plunged inside of the store. There's no word on what happened. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger was unhurt. No one in the store was injured.

