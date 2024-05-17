2024
California Coast News

Volunteers clear tons of debris from Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:07 PM PDT
Volunteers clean up debris on Santa Cruz Island.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
Volunteers clean up debris on Santa Cruz Island.

Cleanup effort on Santa Cruz Island this week includes everything from fishing gear to tires.

More than two dozen volunteers spent a day in the Channel Islands trying to make it a little bit better place, removing tons of debris.

The volunteers spent the day cleaning up Chinese Harbor, on Santa Cruz Island. Fishermen, community volunteers, and representatives of businesses collected more than 5700 pounds of debris from the Chinese Harbor area.

It ranged from fishing gear to tires.

Volunteers were shocked by the amount of debris recovered. They had cleaned up the same area last year. The project was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Santa Barbara Channelkeeper helped organize it.
