Volunteers clear tons of debris from Channel Islands

More than two dozen volunteers spent a day in the Channel Islands trying to make it a little bit better place, removing tons of debris.

The volunteers spent the day cleaning up Chinese Harbor, on Santa Cruz Island. Fishermen, community volunteers, and representatives of businesses collected more than 5700 pounds of debris from the Chinese Harbor area.

It ranged from fishing gear to tires.

Volunteers were shocked by the amount of debris recovered. They had cleaned up the same area last year. The project was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Santa Barbara Channelkeeper helped organize it.