2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

A festival celebrating the Conejo Valley's Scandinavian heritage returns this weekend

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 17, 2024 at 4:29 AM PDT
The Scandinavian Festival runs this Saturday and Sunday
The Scandinavian Festival runs this Saturday and Sunday

It’s been a fixture in Ventura County for half a century.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Scandinavian Festival in Thousand Oaks.

"Conejo Valley was settled by Norwegians in the 1890s, and this festival is celebrating that history and heritage that is so rich in the Conejo Valley," said Michael DeTerra, one of the organizers of the annual celebration of the area’s Nordic heritage.

"There are so many activities for the whole family. There is tons of food options, Scandinavian foods that people are going to be looking for like Aebleskiver and ABBA FAB will be headlining," said DeTerra.

The Scandinavian Festival takes place this Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Kingsmen Park at Cal Lutheran University.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday