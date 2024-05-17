A festival celebrating the Conejo Valley's Scandinavian heritage returns this weekend

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Scandinavian Festival in Thousand Oaks.

"Conejo Valley was settled by Norwegians in the 1890s, and this festival is celebrating that history and heritage that is so rich in the Conejo Valley," said Michael DeTerra, one of the organizers of the annual celebration of the area’s Nordic heritage.

"There are so many activities for the whole family. There is tons of food options, Scandinavian foods that people are going to be looking for like Aebleskiver and ABBA FAB will be headlining," said DeTerra.

The Scandinavian Festival takes place this Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Kingsmen Park at Cal Lutheran University.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU.