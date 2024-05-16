2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Human trafficking victim texts 911, is rescued by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 16, 2024 at 2:58 PM PDT

17-year-old from Mexico doesn't speak English, but knew to dial 911 when she got a phone.

A brave teenager who was the victim of human trafficking was rescued by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, after she texted 9-1-1 for help.

Detectives say the 17-year-old girl was brought from Mexico for sex trafficking.

The teen was able to get ahold of a phone early in the morning one day last week to text 9-1-1. The messages were in Spanish, because the girl doesn’t speak English. She didn’t know where she was being held, but was able to text enough information that dispatchers narrowed her location to the Casitas Springs

Deputies found her after a short search. They arrested Gerardo Cruz of Veracruz, Mexico for human trafficking, and on a number of sexual assault charges.

The teen was taken to Ventura County Child Family Services so she could be reunited with her family.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news911human traffickingsex trafficking
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco