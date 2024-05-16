Human trafficking victim texts 911, is rescued by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies

A brave teenager who was the victim of human trafficking was rescued by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, after she texted 9-1-1 for help.

Detectives say the 17-year-old girl was brought from Mexico for sex trafficking.

The teen was able to get ahold of a phone early in the morning one day last week to text 9-1-1. The messages were in Spanish, because the girl doesn’t speak English. She didn’t know where she was being held, but was able to text enough information that dispatchers narrowed her location to the Casitas Springs

Deputies found her after a short search. They arrested Gerardo Cruz of Veracruz, Mexico for human trafficking, and on a number of sexual assault charges.

The teen was taken to Ventura County Child Family Services so she could be reunited with her family.