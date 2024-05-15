2024
Ventura County man enters guilty plea to charge he killed brother-in-law

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:36 PM PDT
Prosecutors say victim was helping gunman's estranged wife move when he was shot to death.

A Ventura County man is facing a 25 years to life prison sentence after pleading guilty to shooting to death his brother-in-law.

Prosecutors say Elsworth Dennis Cadle shot Mark Milton to death over a domestic dispute. Cadle’s estranged wife and daughter were living with Milton and his wife.

As Milton was helping the estranged wife move her personal items from a storage unit, the Moorpark man shot and killed him. Prosecutors say it was premeditated, noting that Cadle had rented a car and went home to get his gun before killing his brother-in-law.

He pled guilty to second degree murder. The 73-year-old man is set to be sentenced next month.
