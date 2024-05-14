They’re sweet, red…and Ventura county’s top crop!

It’s been a part of the community for 38 years and strawberries are the focus as the annual festival for the fruit returns.

"The strawberry crop in Ventura County represents about $500 million a year, and the weather here is ideal for strawberries," explained Dean Kato, from the California Strawberry Festival.

As well as plenty of edible - and drinkable - strawberry delights, Kato says it’s a huge fundraiser for non-profits in the region.

"We've raised just under $5 million for local organizations. A lot of the food vendors are nonprofit organizations, and that's how they get their funding for their years - to have their strawberry smoothie booth or their Bueno funnel cakes," said Kato.

The California Strawberry Festival is at Ventura County Fairgrounds on May 18 and 19.