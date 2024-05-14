2024
Is a gift card safe? Ventura County detectives break up ring which steals money from gift cards

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:18 PM PDT
Some of the gift cards recovered from what detectives say was an organized retail theft ring in Ventura County.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Some of the gift cards recovered from what detectives say was an orgnaized retail theft ring in Ventura County.

Detectives say they recovered about 800 stolen gift cards.

Detectives say they’ve broken up a theft ring in Ventura County which might make you think twice about buying gift cards.

Investigators say they caught two Chinese nationals who stole hundreds of gift cards from a Moorpark store. The cards were unused. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives think the thefts were part of what’s known as a “card draining” operation.

Cards are stolen, unwrapped at another location, and then the bar codes are recorded, or replaced with other bar codes. The thieves then rewrap the cards, and sneak them back into stores. When someone buys and loads money onto the cards, the balances are drained.

Investigators with the county’s new Retail Theft Task Force say they recovered about 800 stolen gift cards. The two men were arrested on felony conspiracy to commit retail theft charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco