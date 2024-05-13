2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Search underway for hit and run driver after man found dead in Ventura County crosswalk

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:46 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Oxnard Police think man fell down in crosswalk, and was hit by car.

A search is underway for a driver in a bizarre hit and run collision which left a man dead in Ventura County.

Oxnard police were called to the intersection of Cooper Road and Grant Avenue by reports of a collision at around 5:30 Monday night.

They found a man dead at the scene. Investigators think the man fell in the crosswalk, and was struck and killed by a car which fled the scene.

Detectives think the car was a dark, older model Nissan Sentra. They say the car probably has body damage on the ft front side of the car. The name of the man who died hasn't been released.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newshit and run
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco