Search underway for hit and run driver after man found dead in Ventura County crosswalk

A search is underway for a driver in a bizarre hit and run collision which left a man dead in Ventura County.

Oxnard police were called to the intersection of Cooper Road and Grant Avenue by reports of a collision at around 5:30 Monday night.

They found a man dead at the scene. Investigators think the man fell in the crosswalk, and was struck and killed by a car which fled the scene.

Detectives think the car was a dark, older model Nissan Sentra. They say the car probably has body damage on the ft front side of the car. The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

