Letter carriers helping to tackle food insecurity in Ventura County

Ventura County mail carriers are already coming to your door – so once a year, Food Share Ventura County team up with them for their biggest food drive of the year.

"Postal drivers pick it up, bring it back to the post office, comes back to our warehouse, and then we're getting it out to feed those who are in need in Ventura County," explained Monica White, the CEO and President of Food ShareVentura County.

She says that food insecurity is still a huge problem in Ventura County.

"Last year we served 267,000 people. So even though COVID is over, we are still seeing the lasting effects of that. And then adding on inflation and high costs of food, electricity, gas, we're seeing even more people in line," said White.

Bags are being delivered to participating zip codes and will be collected on Saturday.