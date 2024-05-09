2024
Letter carriers helping to tackle food insecurity in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 9, 2024 at 10:15 AM PDT
Ventura County letter carriers are participating in a food drive on Saturday for Food Share Ventura County
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Ventura County letter carriers are participating in a food drive on Saturday for Food Share Ventura County

There’s an easy way to donate food to a Ventura County foodbank this weekend.

Ventura County mail carriers are already coming to your door – so once a year, Food Share Ventura County team up with them for their biggest food drive of the year.

"Postal drivers pick it up, bring it back to the post office, comes back to our warehouse, and then we're getting it out to feed those who are in need in Ventura County," explained Monica White, the CEO and President of Food ShareVentura County.

She says that food insecurity is still a huge problem in Ventura County.

"Last year we served 267,000 people. So even though COVID is over, we are still seeing the lasting effects of that. And then adding on inflation and high costs of food, electricity, gas, we're seeing even more people in line," said White.

Bags are being delivered to participating zip codes and will be collected on Saturday.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
