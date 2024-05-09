Bus rides getting more expensive! Ventura County's largest transit system is raising fares

It’s soon going to cost more to ride a bus in parts of the Tri-Counties.

The Gold Coast Transit District is raising its fares to help deal with increased operating costs. Gold Coast is the largest public transit system in Ventura County.

The adult base fair will go from $1.50 to $2.00. The reduced fare for eligible passengers will increase from 75 cents to a dollar. The fare hikes will take effect July 7.

The Gold Coast Transit District operates a fleet of nearly 90 buses and vans connecting the cities of Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Ventura.