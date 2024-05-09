2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Bus rides getting more expensive! Ventura County's largest transit system is raising fares

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:28 PM PDT
Gold Coast Transit District

The base fare for an adult on a Gold Coast Transit System bus is going from $1.50 to $2.00.

It’s soon going to cost more to ride a bus in parts of the Tri-Counties.

The Gold Coast Transit District is raising its fares to help deal with increased operating costs. Gold Coast is the largest public transit system in Ventura County.

The adult base fair will go from $1.50 to $2.00. The reduced fare for eligible passengers will increase from 75 cents to a dollar. The fare hikes will take effect July 7.

The Gold Coast Transit District operates a fleet of nearly 90 buses and vans connecting the cities of Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Ventura.
Tags
california coast newscal coast highwaygold coast transitbus service
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco