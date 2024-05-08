We could see a spectacular sight at dusk Wednesday night, with a twilight rocket launch set for the Central Coast.

SpaceX is planning to launch 20 Starlink communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch is set for 7:48 p.m., so it could be visible for hundreds of miles. Past twilight launches have been seen as far away as Arizona.

The launch window extends until 10:30 Wednesday night.

Plans call for the reusable first stage booster to land on a barge off the West Coast.