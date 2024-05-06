CHP officer injured during pursuit which ended in Ventura County

A CHP officer is recovering after being injured during a car chase which occurred in both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

A car was spotted speeding on the southbound 101 from Santa Barbara to Ventura Saturday night. CHP officers tryed to get the car to pull over, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle finally pulled off the freeway on Johnson Drive in Ventura, and drove into a dead end lot. As officers tried to block off the lot, the car made a U-turn and hit one of the patrol vehicles. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The 18-year-old girl driving the car was arrested on failure to yield, and assault with a deadly weapon charges.