2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

CHP officer injured during pursuit which ended in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 6, 2024 at 1:20 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Officers say driver who refused to stop hit CHP unit in Ventura, injuring officer.

A CHP officer is recovering after being injured during a car chase which occurred in both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

A car was spotted speeding on the southbound 101 from Santa Barbara to Ventura Saturday night. CHP officers tryed to get the car to pull over, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle finally pulled off the freeway on Johnson Drive in Ventura, and drove into a dead end lot. As officers tried to block off the lot, the car made a U-turn and hit one of the patrol vehicles. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The 18-year-old girl driving the car was arrested on failure to yield, and assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newspolice chasecar chasechp chase
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco