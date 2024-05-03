Man gets three year prison sentence for stalking pop music star in Santa Barbara County

A man who pled guilty to staking a pop music superstar in Santa Barbara County has been sentenced to three years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Aharon Brown was obsessed with singer Ariana Grande.

They say in 2021, he broke into her Hollywood home more than 90 times, and at one point threatened some of her security staff with a knife. He was served with a restraining order, but it didn’t stop him.

Prosecutors say in 2022, Brown broke into Grande’s Montecito home and disabled its security system by cutting the telephones lines and alarm wires. Deputies found him hiding in the crawl space in the house, and arrested him.

Investigators say they discovered evidence Brown was still stalking Grande, and even had plans to overcome security measures. They say they also documented threatening Instagram messages from the 25-year-old man.

He pled guilty to charges which included stalking in violation of a restraining order, first degree residential burglary, and making criminal threats.

In addition to a three year prison sentence, the 25-year-old man is facing a ten year restraining order preventing any type of contact with Grande.

