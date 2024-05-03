2024
California Coast News

Captain of dive boat which sank in Channel Islands, killing 34 people gets four year prison sentence

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:18 AM PDT
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.
Ventura County Fire Department
Fire tapped 33 passengers and one crew member below deck. Prosecutors say captain was negligent.

The captain of the dive boat which caught on fire and sank in the Channel Islands in 2019, killing 34 people has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Jerry Boylan was convicted of one count of misconduct or neglect by a ship officer for the disaster involving the Conception.

The ship was anchored in the islands when an early morning fire trapped all 33 passengers and one of the crew members below deck. Prosecutors say Boylan was responsible for a number of issues which led to the deaths. They say he failed to have a roving patrol on the ship which might have detected the fire earlier.

They contended he failed to properly train, and drill the crew on fire safety, and also failed to provide direction to crew members after the blaze started.

During his sentencing, some family members expressed their anger, and sadness over what occurred. Boylan’s attorney read a statement in which he apologized, and said he’s cried every day since the fire.
california coast newscal coast newsconceptionchannel islands
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco