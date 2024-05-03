Busted! Online food retailer agrees to Santa Barbara County court judgement over the way it operates

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say an online food retailer has agreed to a court-ordered judgement to change the way it markets its subscription services.

The court action involved Thrive Market, which is an online membership health food and products company. Prosecutors sat Thrive Market did not clearly disclose the terms of its enrollment, and automatic shipment programs. They also say the way the company marketed its price savings to consumers was sometimes misleading.

The Santa Barbara Superior Court judgement requires Thrive Market to pay more than a million dollars in penalties, and to refund about $450,000 to its customers. The company has also agreed to follow the letter of the law.

Both the Santa Barbara County and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s offices were involved in the legal action against the online retailers.

