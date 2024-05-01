The Conejo Valley Parade is back for the first time in years

It’s a step back in time - with vintage cars, colorful floats and horses - and the Conejo Valley Parade symbolizes the history of the community, says organizer Wendy MacLeod.

"Everyone dressed Western. All the storefronts were all painted western," she says of her memories of the parade when she was growing up in the area.

It’s the first time the festival – which started in the 1940s - has been held in over fifteen years and MacLeod says it’s great to be back highlighting the local community.

"We need to keep our small town roots here because so many great things were filmed here. Little House on the Prairie, Gunsmoke, Dukes of Hazzard filmed here and it's just a great thing," she said.

The Conejo Valley Parade runs down a section of Thousand Oaks Blvd, starting at 9am on Sunday.