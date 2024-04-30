2024
California Coast News

Kitten season is coming: How a Ventura County shelter is gearing up

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:17 AM PDT
Donated kitten food is organized by volunteers at Ventura County Animal Shelter in Camarillo
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Donated kitten food is organized by volunteers at Ventura County Animal Shelter in Camarillo

They're receiving donations of kitten food from the community.

Did you know that as well as the regular four seasons in a year – Ventura County animal shelter are anticipating a busy, so-called, kitten season.

Hundreds of boxes of kitten food are being opened and organized by volunteers here at Ventura County Animal Shelter, as they’re gearing up for a large number of kittens needing to be fed. Most of this will be going to those fostering tiny kittens to get them ready for adoption. Fosters like Casey Koenig.

"I was a NICU nurse for 40 years, so it's kind of an extension of that," said Koenig. "I love it. This is the biggest haul I've ever seen in my seven years of fostering," she said.

This food has been donated. They're already a little over half way to their target of 2,200 cases of kitten food. Ventura County Animal Service's Randy Friedman says he’s bowled over by the community support.

"We have amazing foster families in the community who need to be stocked with food in anticipation of kind of this wave of kittens. We call it kitten season, which is mating season," he said.

