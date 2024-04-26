Welcome to Santa Barbara County, Wrexham! British soccer team in hit TV series will play at UCSB

A British soccer team which has become famous in the United States because it’s being featured in a reality television show is going to play in Santa Barbara County this summer.

Wrexham AFC will host AFC Bournemouth at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium July 20th. Wrexham is featured in the Emmy Award winning documentary series on the FX cable channel called “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own the team, which is the oldest professional soccer team in Wales. It’s coming off some of its best seasons in decades, and because of the TV show now has a global fan base.

Tickets are now on sale for the July 20 game at UCSB.