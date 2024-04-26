2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County school district's environmental efforts get national recognition

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 26, 2024 at 10:57 AM PDT
Rio School District

Rio School District gets Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Award from the U.S. Department of Education.

A Ventura County school district has received national recognition for its environmental and sustainability efforts.

The Rio School District is one of five California schools to get a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Sustainability Award. The recognition celebrates school districts which operate in an environmentally friendly way, offer programs to improve student and staff wellness, and provide quality environmental education programs.

Its efforts include hands on gardening and food education programs, and a farm to home program which provides locally sourced fruit and vegetables for cafeteria salad bars. The district recently acquired a ten acre farm which it will operate as an education center.

The District had already received state recognition for its environmental efforts.

Some Rio School District representatives will travel to Washington, D.C. in July to officially accept the award.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsrio school districtel rioenvironmental project
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco