Ventura County school district's environmental efforts get national recognition

A Ventura County school district has received national recognition for its environmental and sustainability efforts.

The Rio School District is one of five California schools to get a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Sustainability Award. The recognition celebrates school districts which operate in an environmentally friendly way, offer programs to improve student and staff wellness, and provide quality environmental education programs.

Its efforts include hands on gardening and food education programs, and a farm to home program which provides locally sourced fruit and vegetables for cafeteria salad bars. The district recently acquired a ten acre farm which it will operate as an education center.

The District had already received state recognition for its environmental efforts.

Some Rio School District representatives will travel to Washington, D.C. in July to officially accept the award.

