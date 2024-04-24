Wildlife group reports some pelicans in crisis along the Ventura, Santa Barbara County coastlines

A wildlife care center in the Tri-Counties reports it's being swamped with sick pelicans.

Officials with the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network say they’ve received a number of California Brown Pelicans which are emaciated and dehydrated. They say they aren’t sure what’s causing the problem.

Sick pelicans have been recovered from Santa Barbara and Ventura County beaches.

The experts say if you see one of the birds, you should call for help, and not try to catch it. The birds are displaying symptoms like a loss of balance.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network helpline information number is 805-681-1080.

