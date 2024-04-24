NASA makes sense of Voyager 1's garbled signals from the edge of the solar system

Voyager 1 was originally launched in the 1970s, and the space probe is now sailing outside our solar system. A computer glitch scrambled its communications with Earth, leaving NASA in the dark.

Now, scientists have restored Voyager 1 and are making sense of its signals from interstellar space.

NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.