2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

You don't look a day over 100! But, Santa Paula turns 122 this week, and will celebrate with a party

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:37 AM PDT
Chevron donated the 133 year old Union Oil Company in Santa Paula to the city, along with money to maintain it.
City of Santa Paula
Chevron donated the 133 year old Union Oil Company in Santa Paula to the city, along with money to maintain it.

Event will also commemorate gift of historic Union Oil building to the city.

A Ventura County community is celebrating its 122nd birthday this week in a special way. It’s having a celebration which include commemorating the gift of a building which is even older than the city.

In January, Chevron donated a building which is a big part of the community’s history to the City of Santa Paula, along with a grant to maintain it. This weekend, a ceremony will be held to commemorate the city’s birthday, as well as the gift of the Union Oil Building.

Chevron acquired Union Oil in 2005, and got the downtown Santa Paula building as part of the deal. For decades, the building was leased to the City of Santa Paula for use as a museum. But, financial issues led to its permanent closure during the pandemic.

Chevron donated the building, a small adjacent structure, a parking lot, and some historical artifacts to the city. The company topped it off with a $2 million grant to maintain the 133-year-old building.

The ceremony will take place at 12:30 Saturday afternoon, at the building on the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta paulahistoric
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco