How did Amazon come to be worth more than $1 trillion?

Published April 23, 2024 at 6:40 AM PDT
The cover of "The Everything War" and author Dana Mattioli. (Courtesy)
Was Amazon’s success from innovating retail or cornering the market on e-commerce when the internet was still a fringe part of society? Was it by creeping into every part of our daily lives, from shopping to entertainment to health care? Or was it through the iron-fisted leadership and take-no-prisoners attitude of its founder Jeff Bezos?

A new book explores all of those questions and more. It’s called “The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power.”

Author Dana Mattioli, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, talks about it with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

