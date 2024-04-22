Prosecutors say Ventura County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of friend

A Ventura County man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the sledgehammer death of his friend.

Prosecutors say in May of 2019, Cameron Lykins killed Houston Auer. It happened in the home of Lykins grandmother in Ojai. They say he then dumped Auer’s body in the Angeles National Forest.

The 28-year-old man then turned himself in. He was charged with murder, but the trial ended with a mistrial. After new evidence was uncovered, the charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter, and Lykins pled guilty.

It’s expected he’ll be sentenced to 18 years in state prison.