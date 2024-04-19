2024
Space needed to house abandoned Snowy Plover eggs in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 19, 2024 at 3:43 PM PDT
A Western Snowy Plover
CSUCI
A Western Snowy Plover

They’re small shore birds, whose beach habitat is threatened by human use.

Abandoned Snowy Plover eggs have been able to be incubated and hatched at the Santa Barbara Zoo but they’re out of room.

"We have a very robust, dynamic [conservation] program," said Rich Block, the President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. "We were literally out of space.

Block was checking out the progress of the Cal State Channel Islands conservation center which is a partnership with the Zoo. He says the extra space created by the center, cannot come quickly enough.

"This actually provides that capability. We now have the space, the facility, the resources that when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service comes to us with kind of an urgent need, we can be much more responsive," said Block.

