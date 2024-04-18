2024
California Coast News

It comes with lots of parking, too! LA investment company buys major Oxnard shopping center

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:58 PM PDT

Cpmpany pays $90 million for busy complex which features a Home Depot, a sporting goods store, and even an In-N-Out burger off of Highway 101.

A Los Angeles investment firm bought a major shopping center in Ventura County. Primestor Development purchased Oxnard’s Esplanade Shopping Center for $90 million.

The more than 350,000 square foot center has a Home Depot, a Nordstrom Rack, a Staples Store, an In-N-Out burger, and more.

The complex just off of Highway 101 in Oxnard is considered to be very successful, with a more than 90% occupancy rate.

It’s a major expansion for the minority-owned company, which has in the past focused its holdings in the Los Angeles area.
