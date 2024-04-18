Body found on Ventura County beach

Was it an accident? Or was it foul play?

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body washed ashore on a Ventura County beach.

The body was discovered Wednesday afternoon at Sandy Dune beach, off of the Pacific Coast Highway east of Mugu Rock.

Ventura County and Naval Base Ventura County firefighters responded, but the man was declared dead at the scene. Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators say the body had been floating in the water. There’s no word on the man’s identity,

