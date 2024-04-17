Central Coast community trying to reduce garbage by giving recycling kits to residents

A Central Coast city is celebrating Earth Day by trying to make it a little easier for its residents to recycle.

On Saturday, Santa Maria residents can pick up free recycling kits. They include a container for larger recyclables like cardboard, magazines, and cereal boxes. They’ll get a six-gallon container which fits under a sink and is ideal for bottles, cans, and glass.

Residents will also get a reusable shopping bag and a countertop kitchen pail to collect food waste which then can be put in outdoor organic waste containers.

The kits are available on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill on the 2000 block of East Main Street. They are free, but you must be a Santa Maria resident to get one.

