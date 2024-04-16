2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Plans call for pair of satellites to be launched from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:19 PM PDT
Maxar Technologies

SpaceX is geared up for an 11:30 a.m. Wednesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX is gearing up for a rare midday launch from the Central Coast.

Plans call for a Falcon 9 rocket to lift a pair of WorldView Legion Earth observation satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning. They are imagery and mapping satellites.

The launch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The reusable first stage booster is set to land back at Vandenberg Space Force Base, so we could be hearing sonic booms in parts of the Tri-Counties.
Tags
california coast newsspaceXfalcon 9cal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco