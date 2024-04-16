Plans call for pair of satellites to be launched from Central Coast

SpaceX is gearing up for a rare midday launch from the Central Coast.

Plans call for a Falcon 9 rocket to lift a pair of WorldView Legion Earth observation satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning. They are imagery and mapping satellites.

The launch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The reusable first stage booster is set to land back at Vandenberg Space Force Base, so we could be hearing sonic booms in parts of the Tri-Counties.