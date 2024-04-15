Did you make it? Tax deadline day is Monday!

Most people heading into this Post Office in Ventura County said they’d already filed, but for one, tax deadline day was a surprise.

"Is it today? I'm going to do it, thanks for the reminder!"

And for another, it was a choice to leave it to the deadline.

"I'm an old fashioned kind of a guy. I like to mail them," he told KCLU.

And if you still need to file, of course you can still do that online today until midnight.