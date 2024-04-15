Did you make it? Tax deadline day is Monday!
Some people were filing at the last minute by mail but many have filed already online.
Most people heading into this Post Office in Ventura County said they’d already filed, but for one, tax deadline day was a surprise.
"Is it today? I'm going to do it, thanks for the reminder!"
And for another, it was a choice to leave it to the deadline.
"I'm an old fashioned kind of a guy. I like to mail them," he told KCLU.
And if you still need to file, of course you can still do that online today until midnight.