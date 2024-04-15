2024
Did you make it? Tax deadline day is Monday!

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:50 PM PDT
It's tax deadline day
Leon Dewiwje
/
UnSplash
It's tax deadline day

Some people were filing at the last minute by mail but many have filed already online.

Most people heading into this Post Office in Ventura County said they’d already filed, but for one, tax deadline day was a surprise.

"Is it today? I'm going to do it, thanks for the reminder!"

And for another, it was a choice to leave it to the deadline.

"I'm an old fashioned kind of a guy. I like to mail them," he told KCLU.

And if you still need to file, of course you can still do that online today until midnight.
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
