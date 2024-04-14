Several people hurt in 11 vehicle collision on Highway 101

It was a nightmare on Highway 101 in Ventura County, when a wrong-way driver triggered an 11 vehicle chain reaction crash.

A car was travelling southbound on the northbound 101 in Camarillo, near the Camarillo Springs exit around midnight Saturday night. It caused a head-on collision. Then, nine other vehicles piled into the wreckage.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision were seriously injured. Some minor injuries were reported among the two dozen people in the other vehicles. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours.

CHP officers say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested on a DUI charge.