California Coast News

Several people hurt in 11 vehicle collision on Highway 101

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 14, 2024 at 11:47 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

It was a nightmare on Highway 101 in Ventura County, when a wrong-way driver triggered an 11 vehicle chain reaction crash.

A car was travelling southbound on the northbound 101 in Camarillo, near the Camarillo Springs exit around midnight Saturday night. It caused a head-on collision. Then, nine other vehicles piled into the wreckage.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision were seriously injured. Some minor injuries were reported among the two dozen people in the other vehicles. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours.

CHP officers say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested on a DUI charge.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
