Gang member will spend the rest of his life behind bars for random slaying in Ventura County

Ventura County prosecutors say a man who randomly killed someone to improve his credibility with his gang will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

They say in February of 2012, David Calderone was driving through an Oxnard man with another gang member when they spotted someone moving their car to avoid a parking ticket.

They confronted Edwin Herrera, demanding to know his gang affiliation. Herrera told them he wasn’t in a gang. But, detectives say Calderon shot Herrera anyway. He died a short time later at a hospital.

It took investigators more than three years to piece together the case. Calderone was arrested in 2015. Last month, the 30-year-old man was convicted of first degree murder. He’s been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 27 years.