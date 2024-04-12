2024
Yep, it's another storm! Parts of the Tri-Counties could see up to 3" of rain over the weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:40 PM PDT
KCLU

Heaviest rainfall expected Saturday, with snow possible above 6000 feet.

A storm moving into the Tri-Counties Friday night could a bigger than originally expected.

An upper level low that’s about 450 miles west of Monterey is predicted to head our way.

It will mean light rain starting Friday night. Then, the main cold front will push through the Central and South Coasts Saturday. Potential rainfall totals have been bumped up to a half inch to an inch and a half of rain for coastal and inland areas. The mountains could see 1-3” of rainfall.

There could be thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. There are no flood watches or warnings, but there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains for snowfall about the 6000 foot mark.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
