Yep, it's another storm! Parts of the Tri-Counties could see up to 3" of rain over the weekend

A storm moving into the Tri-Counties Friday night could a bigger than originally expected.

An upper level low that’s about 450 miles west of Monterey is predicted to head our way.

It will mean light rain starting Friday night. Then, the main cold front will push through the Central and South Coasts Saturday. Potential rainfall totals have been bumped up to a half inch to an inch and a half of rain for coastal and inland areas. The mountains could see 1-3” of rainfall.

There could be thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. There are no flood watches or warnings, but there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains for snowfall about the 6000 foot mark.