It's back! And now, tickets are on sale for the extreme sports X Games Ventura competition

The X Games returns to Ventura this summer. The competition features internationally known skateboard, BMX, and Moto X athletes.
It will once again take place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, with three days of competition from June 28-30. This year’s event will also feature some musical performances and art installations.
Last year’s competition was nearly a total sellout. It also brought national attention to Ventura, with ESPN and ABC televising major parts of the competition.