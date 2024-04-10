2024
It's back! And now, tickets are on sale for the extreme sports X Games Ventura competition

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:19 PM PDT
The X Games built a special BMX course for the competition in Ventura.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The X Games built a special BMX course for the competition in Ventura.

The X Games attracts some of the world's top skateboard, BMX and Moto X competitors. Last year's competition was televised by ESPN and ABC.

Ticketsfor the return to Ventura County of one of the world’s best known extreme sports events have just gone on sale.

The X Games returns to Ventura this summer. The competition features internationally known skateboard, BMX, and Moto X athletes.

It will once again take place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, with three days of competition from June 28-30. This year’s event will also feature some musical performances and art installations.

Last year’s competition was nearly a total sellout. It also brought national attention to Ventura, with ESPN and ABC televising major parts of the competition.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
