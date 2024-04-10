Fact-checking RFK Jr.'s statement on Jan. 6

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a history of making false statements and promoting misinformation.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Amy Sherman, senior correspondent with our editorial partner PolitiFact from the Poynter Institute, about a recent statement Kennedy made about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he later retracted.

