Big disappointment for Dead Heads: Concert in Ventura County featuring Grateful Dead music cancelled

There are some very upset music fans in the Tri-Counties.

The music festival known as Skull and Roses was set to take place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds April 19-21. It would have been the sixth concert in the series, which features the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.

But, organizers sent out a letter on social media, saying that financial losses from last year’s show made it impossible to hold this year’s event. In the letter, organizers say they tried every possible approach to saving the festival, but were unsuccessful.

On top of word of the cancellation, in the letter the event’s founder says there’s not enough money to refund what was paid for all of the tickets for this year ‘s Skull & Roses festival.

