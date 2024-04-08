2024
Tennis, anyone? Longtime South Coast facility reopens after $2.7 million dollar renovation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:15 PM PDT
Elings Park
The Las Positas Tennis Center was originally built in the 1970's.

A half century old tennis center in Santa Barbara County has reopened after a major renovation project.

The Las Positas Tennis Center was built in the early 1970’s. A decade ago, Elings Park took over management of the facility. In recent years, wear and tear caught up with the six court facility.

The $2.7 million project included rebuilding the parking lot, adding new lighting to the courts, replacing outdated restrooms and tennis pro facilities, and making walkways accessible for those with disabilities.

While the courts are open again, some work like landscaping is still underway. While the tennis facility is owned by the City of Santa Barbara, Elings Park paid for the project.
