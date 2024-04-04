2024
California Coast News

South Coast Community Center reopens after more than a year-long renovations

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:31 PM PDT
The 100-year-old building in Goleta required seismic retrofitting.

It was already back in full swing hosting a Senior Expo as it reopened after the year long closure - the Community Center in Goleta had needed major seismic and accessibility upgrades to the 100-year-old building.

Local resident Janice Tate says she's glad to be able to return to the center to take part in her weekly line dancing classes.

"It [the closure] was depressing because it is a hot spot for a lot of us, so it's so nice to be back here," she told KCLU.

It was built nearly one-hundred years ago as a school, but a year ago, Goleta Community Center had to close to undergo major seismic and accessibility upgrades.

"It has new paint, refinished flooring, new plaster in the classrooms, upgraded bathrooms. So it does have a new feel to it. But really much of what was done are things that you can't see that's just for the safety of the building," explained Kelly Hoover from the City of Goleta.

The renovations were possible with FEMA funding 75% of the project, as well as federal funding secured by Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara.

00521_GOLETA COMM CENTER AM CF.mp3
KCLU's Caroline Feraday reports

Carbajal said it's an important community hub.

"Continuing to invest to make it a facility that is modernized, safe and continues to provide that function is extremely important," he told KCLU.

"This is an example of our government continuing to function, continuing to find ways to make sure that we are keeping our promise to the American people and continuing to improve the lives and well-being of our citizens in Goleta," said Carbajal.

