Prosecutors say former head of credit union in Ventura County gets one year jail sentence for embezzlement

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:25 PM PDT
Sentencing also includes order to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.

The former manager of a credit union in Ventura County has been sentenced to a year in jail for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say from 2016 to 2019, Tina Torres was manager of the Limoneria Federal Credit Union. They say she used her position to pay thousands of dollars in personal bills, and to approve the unauthorized transfer of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Investigators say she then submitted altered bank statements to try to cover up her tracks. She was fired following an audit in 2019.

The Santa Paula woman pled guilty to eight felony counts of grand theft and forgery. In addition to the 365 day jail sentence, she was ordered to pay $365,000 in restitution.
