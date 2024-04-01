Maybe you saw it? Another spectacular twilight rocket launch from the Central Coast

It was another spectacular twilight rocket launch from the Central Coast. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 communication satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

It took four tries to get to the launch. Planned launches were cancelled Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights due to the storms which hit the Tri-Counties.

KCLU

Cloud cover obscured the launch in parts of the Tri-Counties, but people saw it hundreds of miles away in places like the San Fernando Valley, and even as far away as Arizona.