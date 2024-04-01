2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Maybe you saw it? Another spectacular twilight rocket launch from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:47 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

SpaceX launches 22 satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

It was another spectacular twilight rocket launch from the Central Coast. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 communication satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night.

It took four tries to get to the launch. Planned launches were cancelled Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights due to the storms which hit the Tri-Counties.

KCLU

Cloud cover obscured the launch in parts of the Tri-Counties, but people saw it hundreds of miles away in places like the San Fernando Valley, and even as far away as Arizona.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXfalcon 9 rocket
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco