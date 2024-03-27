Double play! A minor storm to be followed by a major one between now and Sunday in the Tri-Counties

A pair of storms is headed to the Tri-Counties, with the main event this weekend bringing one to three inches of rain to coastal and inland areas.

The first one will arrive Thursday night, dropping about a quarter of an inch of rain on the Central Coast, and little more than showers south of Point Conception.

The second system arriving late Friday is the one which could pack a punch. Ventura could get 1.6” of rain, Santa Barbara 2.2”, Santa Maria 1.5” and San Luis Obispo 2”

Some mountain areas could get 3-6” of rain. The heaviest rain is expected overnight Friday into Saturday.