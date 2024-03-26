Setting goals to gain economic self sufficiency and living wage employment

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s Family Self Sufficiency program is a five year voluntary program which supports participants towards specific goals and objectives in order to achieve living wage employment and gain economic self-sufficiency.

"I was - five years ago - just living day by day. I was just looking for a job to get employed - like gardening," explained Rodrigo Rodriguez, one of the 17 graduates who newly completed the program.

"So I set some goals. I decided to finish my ESL program, to be more involved in the community and to help my family to grow," he explained.

Participating families are required to sign a Contract of Participation with the Housing Authority, that outlines the services to be provided and the obligations required during participation.

Throughout the five year contract, the FSS case manager monitors a participant’s progress and assists the participant by providing referrals and services so they may successfully complete each level on their journey to self-sufficiency.

Ultimately, FSS aims to help participants achieve their own personal goals and greater socio-economic advancement, including college degrees, professional careers and first-time home ownership.

