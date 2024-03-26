2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Setting goals to gain economic self sufficiency and living wage employment

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:15 AM PDT
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates who have completed the organizations Family Self-Sufficiency program
Scott Graham
/
Unsplash
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates who have completed the organizations Family Self-Sufficiency program

17 graduates of the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara's Family Self-Sufficency program honored.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s Family Self Sufficiency program is a five year voluntary program which supports participants towards specific goals and objectives in order to achieve living wage employment and gain economic self-sufficiency.

"I was - five years ago - just living day by day. I was just looking for a job to get employed - like gardening," explained Rodrigo Rodriguez, one of the 17 graduates who newly completed the program.

"So I set some goals. I decided to finish my ESL program, to be more involved in the community and to help my family to grow," he explained.

Participating families are required to sign a Contract of Participation with the Housing Authority, that outlines the services to be provided and the obligations required during participation.

Throughout the five year contract, the FSS case manager monitors a participant’s progress and assists the participant by providing referrals and services so they may successfully complete each level on their journey to self-sufficiency.

Ultimately, FSS aims to help participants achieve their own personal goals and greater socio-economic advancement, including college degrees, professional careers and first-time home ownership.

For more information, visit www.hacsb.org.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday