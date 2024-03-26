New landside puts some Ventura County homes in jeopardy

A new landslide in Ventura County has prompted concern about the safety of some nearby homes.

It’s a slide next to a slide which already caused some major problems.

In February, a major slide closed Highway 150 between Santa Paula and Ojai. The closure is just north of Santa Paula, near Stonegate Road. Monday’s new slide is adjacent to the existing one.

Two Caltrans geologists who were on the scene at the time witnessed the slide. No one was hurt.

But, residents of three nearby homes have been put on notice they should be prepared to evacuate. There’s no word on when Highway 150 will reopen, but Caltrans officials say it could be months.

With a storm headed to the region, authorities will be keeping a close eye on the hillside this coming weekend.