California Coast News

New landside puts some Ventura County homes in jeopardy

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 26, 2024 at 2:35 PM PDT
A new landslide has prompted evacuation warnings for some homes north of Santa Paula.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
The slide is north of Santa Paula, adjacent to a slide in February which left Highway 150 closed between Santa Paula and Ojai.

A new landslide in Ventura County has prompted concern about the safety of some nearby homes.

It’s a slide next to a slide which already caused some major problems.

In February, a major slide closed Highway 150 between Santa Paula and Ojai. The closure is just north of Santa Paula, near Stonegate Road. Monday’s new slide is adjacent to the existing one.

Two Caltrans geologists who were on the scene at the time witnessed the slide. No one was hurt.

But, residents of three nearby homes have been put on notice they should be prepared to evacuate. There’s no word on when Highway 150 will reopen, but Caltrans officials say it could be months.

With a storm headed to the region, authorities will be keeping a close eye on the hillside this coming weekend.
