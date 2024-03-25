Taking on fentanyl: Community event set for Ventura County

Tackling the fentanyl crisis is the focus of a community meeting this week in Ventura County.

The event is called “Facing Down Fentanyl.” It’ll be held Wednesday night at Pacifica High School in Oxnard.

The 6 p.m. event will feature everyone from first responders to addiction counselors.

There were more than 178 fentanyl-related death in Ventura County last year.