California Coast News

Taking on fentanyl: Community event set for Ventura County

KCLU | By Jeff Kaufman
Published March 25, 2024 at 1:48 PM PDT
A forum about fentanyl is being held Wednesday night in Oxnard.
Hal Gatewood
/
Unsplash
First responders, drug addicition counselors among those taking part in Wednesday night event in Oxnard.

Tackling the fentanyl crisis is the focus of a community meeting this week in Ventura County.

The event is called “Facing Down Fentanyl.” It’ll be held Wednesday night at Pacifica High School in Oxnard.

The 6 p.m. event will feature everyone from first responders to addiction counselors.

There were more than 178 fentanyl-related death in Ventura County last year.
Jeff Kaufman
Jeff is a Journalism lecturer at California State University, Long Beach. He also produces and anchors the award-winning Hi-Definition News. Previously, he taught at his alma mater, USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
